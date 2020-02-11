Lighting design is seeing new materials and processing techniques, say organisers of the Light + Building exhibition, Messe Frankfurt. Working materials that are either particularly durable or that can be easily returned to the resource cycle are also experiencing a renaissance. Stone is an example of this, as are wood and metal. Designers like to work with other raw materials, such as bioplastics. Another trend: digital technology is increasingly meeting the needs of modern users as the centrepiece of modern lighting design –even if light fixtures are kept classic in style. This is made possible with ever more delicate and powerful LED and OLED lights.

The Light + Building Trend Forum will be showcasing all the living trends of the future in Hall 6.2. Innovative lights and luminaries will play a central role here. In March, the trade fair for lighting and building services technology will be showcasing the trends in three scenarios – ‘Organic Sculptures’, ‘Studied Masterpieces’ and ‘Inventive Collages’. These are being researched and put together by the Stilbüro bora.herke.palmisano.

An audio guide will take enthusiasts on a journey through three scenarios, providing background information. At noon each day, Annetta Palmisano will be inviting visitors to a ‘Summary Report’ in the trend lounge and café bar. Also using a large projection screen, she will categorise the trends and point out concrete products. In the same place, there will also be a video loop giving long-lasting insights into tendencies, colours and trends.

The Light + Building fair will run from March 8 to 13 in Frankfurt am Main. As the name suggests, the exhibition also covers home automation, connected buildings and electrical engineering. The show runs every two years; the 2018 edition saw some 220,000 visitors, more than half from outside Germany. Visit https://light-building.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html.