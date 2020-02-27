LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors are helping to protect the Belfast call centre premises and employees of a Fortune 500 company. The Redscan laser sensor from OPTEX, the sensor manufacturer, were fitted by ZEST Security – a fire and security systems installation company. The unnamed company was looking for security in private areas of the site only accessible to authorised personnel. This area however is only separated from the rest of the office space by partition walls which leave a gap between the wall and ceiling. OPTEX says that its LiDAR creates a ‘virtual’ detection area that cannot be seen by the naked eye and that can be adjusted by using the configuration software.

In this instance, the REDSCAN RLS-2020S creates a virtual wall between the top of the partition wall and the ceiling of the building, and monitors movement or objects being thrown from one side to the other.

LiDARs work by analysing the speed, size and distance of the objects detected, meaning they track the objects within the detection area and understand the ratio size-distance of the object. This provides the ability to detect a specific size of object, at a distance or close up. In the event of any movement being detected, a security alarm is raised, and alerts are sent to the 24-hour on-site security staff.

Masaya Kida, Managing Director of OPTEX EMEA, says: “We are constantly working to improve our technology to provide the highest quality sensing solutions. Thanks to the high sensitivity and high-speed detection of the Redscan LiDAR sensor, it is able to detect a thrown object as small as a USB stick. The exact point of detection can also be mapped and associated with the cameras monitoring this area.”

And Justin Doherty, Director at Zest, based at Ballymoney, in Northern Ireland, says: “OPTEX provided us with great support and service throughout. The client was very pleased with the speed and simplicity of the installation, and is very happy with the performance of this new solution.”

The RLS-2020 series provides 95 degrees detection and either 20x20m or 30m radius detection range and PoE (Power over Ethernet) connection.