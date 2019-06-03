In Harley Street, The London Clinic has installed bespoke key management cabinets to give accountable authorised access for keys across its site. As one of the UK’s largest private hospitals, it has hundreds of keys and access points in operation. That meant the Security and Operations team was reliant on manual logging in and out, which was proving inefficient and risked time delays to patient care.

In sourcing a more innovative way to keep track of authorised access, especially to drugs cabinets and the Clinic’s 10 specialist theatre areas, Traka was installed and networked across the site. The benefits of instant audit control and being able to set curfews for staff rotas has already made a difference in the efficient running of the Clinic, it reports.

Lee Humphries, General Manager Security Operations at The London Clinic says: “The vision and values of the Clinic have been developed through working with our Trustees, management teams and staff. As part of this process, we pride ourselves on being ‘pioneering’ not only in our attention to medical care but also in establishing better and more efficient ways of working. This is across every aspect of The Clinic, right down to daily operations. Security and key management are integral not only to the efficient running of the Clinic but also to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and guests. Traka’s system is a breath of fresh air to monitor keys and instantly be aware of their location; allowing our staff to focus on delivering high-quality service.”

In total, Traka has installed four networked key cabinets, which provide all the administration tools needed for the Clinic to manage operations from its server and still provide real-time data capture. The Security staff have now set curfews so that keys not returned will automatically trigger a notification, sent via email and text. Authorised personnel can pre-book keys in advance, so they are reserved, which has proven useful to manage contractor and works access.

Ben Farrar, Traka Marketing Development Manager added: “Providing key management solutions for a hospital environment, such as The London Clinic, involves more than a choice of high-quality products and services – it encompasses best practices and an integrated approach to ensure the safety and security of staff, patients and visitors. We worked in partnership with the Security and Operations team, right from the initial design process to create a bespoke Traka solution that could instantly enhace the smooth running of the hospital, without compromising on ease of use in emergency situations. And by adding Traka32 software, we achieved the requirements with the flexibility to create own central control over authorised access to critical keys.”

Visit https://www.traka.com/en/site/traka/vertical-specialists-markets/healthcare/.