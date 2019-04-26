DFLEKT Limited has joined Secured by Design (SBD), the UK police crime prevention initiative. The company’s DFLEKT home keybox has gained Police Preferred Specification.

The company seeks to eliminate the Relay Hack, the method by which thieves boost wireless key signals and steal cars from drives without having to enter a house. This type of theft can take as little as 20 seconds.

The home keybox is made with an aluminium enclosure which creates a faraday cage around the box. When the box is closed, the faraday cage is created which blocks signals entering or leaving the box. It has been designed to sit alongside household ornaments, and can hold up to four sets of keys and their spares. The keybox has been designed so it can be operated with one hand, and is self-closing, the firm adds.

SBD Development Officer Hazel Goss said: “It has been a pleasure to sign DFLEKT up as a new Secured by Design member. I love this product – not only does it stop keys being boosted due to the RFID elements, it also is unique in design and style. The DFLEKT RFID Decorative Wooden Key Box is an ideal product to store your keyless car keys and credit cards in due to its design and the space that it offers. It comes in a lovely design with different finishes blending in with most household decor and is not out of place sitting on a sideboard or table. This is another exciting product that we have within the Secured by Design accredited product range and I am looking forward to working with the company for years to come”.

Bill Fraser, DFLEKT said: “The Relay Hack is a prevalent crime in the country, and the ease of access to technology which can boost car key signals is contributing to the volume of cars stolen each year. Dflekt hopes to redress the balance in car thefts by ensuring your car key signal, and therefore your car, is protected.”

Find out more about this SBD accredited product here.