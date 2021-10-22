Takex Europe have welcomed Andy Cassidy to the team. Needing little in the way of introduction, Andy is an experienced professional. He has been active in the industry for more than 25 years, with a background in sales and marketing as well as product management, system design and general management for manufacturers and distributors alike.

Andy takes over as General Sales Manager and his contact details are:

Mobile: +44 7595 963465

Email: acassidy@takex.com

See also Roy Cooper’s gossip page in the November 2021 print edition of Professional Security magazine.

About the company

Set up in 1990 as the European subsidiary of the Takenaka Sensor Group, Takex perimeter security products include Photoelectric Beams, indoor and outdoor PIR, motion activated Voice Speakers and Ultraviolet Flame Sensors. Visit: https://takex.com/gb.