GAI awards

At the 42nd Guild of Architectural Ironmongers (GAI) Education Awards, five from Consort Architectural Hardware were among those collecting GAI Diploma certificates.

At The Oval, south London, last Thursday, the awards commend the educational achievements of architectural ironmongery professionals and are a highlight in the industry’s event calendar. The GAI Education programme is the only internationally recognised curriculum leading to qualifications in architectural ironmongery in British and European standards.

David Gray DipGAI, Director at Consort Architectural Hardware, pictured, said: “Education is central to the success of our industry, where continued training and professional development provides the skills and knowledge needed to further raise industry standards. For over 50 years, the GAI has refined its education programme to reflect this and professionals over the world recognise the levels of dedication and expertise associated with the DipGAI certification.”

Jixon George, Lenny Christie, Sushmita Karkee, Ruth Banta, and Muzaffar Hussain of Consort are amongst this year’s class of architectural ironmongery people who have passed the final examination and were awarded the revered Guild of Architectural Ironmongers Diploma (DipGAI). Ruth Banta and Muzaffar Hussain were in the top three performers among hundreds of students.

David Gray added: “As providers of highly engineered and certified hardware, Consort shares a long-standing passion for innovation and growth, and we remain invested in the personal and professional development of our staff in North American and British and European industry education.

“We are delighted to congratulate our team as top performers at the upcoming GAI Education Awards ceremony. The GAI education programme continues to develop the next generation of highly skilled professionals in this sector, and it has changed the way we support our customers and operate as a business.”

Visit: https://www.gai.org.uk/GAI/GAI/GAIEducationAwards/GAI-Education-Awards-2022.aspx.