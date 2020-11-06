Eclipse Digital Solutions has launched two new security fogging devices designed to deter intruders. Defender and Overwatch, pictured, are aimed at the business and retail markets. Both devices can help prevent theft and damage to premises if an intruder has gained unlawful access, such as at a bank or jeweller’s.

Releasing in 0.004 seconds and at a saturable volume of 100 metres cubed, the fog system is a deterrent that gives intruders no time to think and forces them to retreat. The environmentally friendly blue security fog, which is one of the densest available, is completely harmless and safe to breathe, the firm adds.

While Defender is purely a security fogging device, Overwatch provides anti-theft surveillance with a 1080p resolution varifocal lens besides. Overwatch can also be activated, automatically by personnel on site, or by staff at a remote monitoring centre who can view what is happening via the built-in camera.

Alan Drinkwater, managing director of Eclipse Digital Solutions, said: “We have designed Defender and Overwatch with ease of installation in mind, they can both be retrofitted in place of any existing device that has an 8-core alarm cable. Additionally, we understand that customers want a device with an aesthetically pleasing appearance and believe Defender and Overwatch meet that need.”

About the firm

Eclipse, with bases in Warrington and Melton Mowbray, was named Security and Fire Excellence Awards Integrator of the Year in 2018. Visit https://www.eclipsedigital.co.uk/.