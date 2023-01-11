The distributor Norbain has added to their intruder detection ranges, via their exclusive partnership with ATM Security Division. Norbain will distribute ATM’s Defender Fog Device. The firms describe it as a 12-volt blue fogging unit, for office and home use.

Mark Field, Norbain’s MD, said: “This is a fantastic, economical, out of the box fogging solution which perfectly complements our existing intruder detection security solutions. It’s very easy to integrate into existing alarm systems and is supplied boxed and ready to install, so there’s no need for costly additional M&E work to get them connected.

“We’re pleased to have ATM on board and are speaking to installers focused across several sectors on their behalf, including banks, prisons, government, utilities and critical infrastructure.”

The units emit a blue fog, to differentiate it from smoke, allowing the police to enter your premises, knowing it’s safe to do so. They’re compact, and thus the firms say suitable also for back offices, warehouses, garages and outbuildings, banks, railways and retailers as well as remote or rural locations.

Find out more about the fog device: https://norbain.com/p/intruder-detection/internal-detection/fogging-devices/atmsecurity/atmsecurity-defender-fogging-device.