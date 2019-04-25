Steel fencing has been installed around a new Staffordshire cemetery, the first in a number to provide much-needed burial plots nationwide. Mesh fencing manufacturer Zaun Ltd has supplied 180m of its Gemini convex fencing, installed by fellow Wolverhampton business Steelway Fensecure at nearby Essington.

West Midlands-based plc Respects Bereavement Services is developing a number of cemeteries across the country to provide burial space to the general public. Group CEO Christian Hipkiss said: “The Essington multi-faith cemetery will eventually provide 20,000 burial plots in 26 acres for the mixed religious communities who are currently struggling to find suitable provision.”

Zaun Gemini, the fencing chosen, comes in four curved toppings – wave, convex, concave and surf – on top of Duo6 or Duo8 twin wire mesh fencing. Steelway advised the customer that convex would be the best option due to the sloping nature of the site.

Steelway’s Steve Taylor said: “The convex topping gives a more aesthetic finish to this sensitive site. We’re hoping to move onto successive cemeteries across the country with Respects Bereavement Services to provide this essential growth in available burial plots.”