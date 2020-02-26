The perimeter fencing manufacturer Zaun has uplifted all of its Security Ratings (SR) range to the latest certifications from the Buildings Research Establishment (BRE). BRE has revised its SRs to Loss Prevention Standard (LPS) 1175 as certified by the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) and listed in their Red Book.

The latest revision of LPS1175 to issue 8.0 sets out the requirements and testing procedures for the LPCB certification and listing of intruder resistant building components, strongpoints, security enclosures and free-standing barriers after consultation with stakeholders.

Zaun sales and marketing director Chris Plimley said: “It’s really important to keep up to date on any new standards as they reflect developments in the techniques being used by terrorists and other criminals. Plus, a number of major tenders emerging this year will insist upon issue 8 certifications.”

Zaun received its new certificatations from BRE at the International Security Expo at London Olympia late last year, pictured, where its products were among those submitted to live attack by testers in the LPCB Live Test Lab & Zone.

Issue 8.0 has adapted the previous single digit performance classifications (ie SR 1 to SR8) to one formed of two elements that classify performance in terms of:

– Threat level (first element) – letter (A to H) corresponding with the tool kit used to evaluate the product’s intruder resistance and number of attackers involved.

– Delay (second element) – numeric value (1, 3, 5, 10, 15 or 20) corresponding with the minimum delay in minutes provided by the product when placed in a locked condition.

The LPCB says that although the new two-part classifications cover 48 combinations of threat and delay, it is considered unlikely that most specifiers, end users and regulators will require individual products to achieve particular security ratings. Instead, they are more likely to achieve an extended delay by deploying a series of products in a layered approach; a strategy that is supported by the classification system introduced within this standard. For example, it is considered a 10-minute delay against a level ‘F’ threat is more likely to be achieved by deploying two layers formed of products that achieve an ‘F5’ security rating instead of a single layer formed of products that achieve an ‘F10’ security rating.

Plimley said: “I really like this layered approach to time delays as it better reflects realistic solutions to the real life threats critical national infrastructure faces and it is consistent with the ‘onion skin’ principle of successive rings of security the closer an intruder gets to the most sensitive assets.”

Background

Issue 8.0 products approved by LPCB are tested for resistance to deliberate attack and play an important role in protecting people and property against physical attack, burglary, vandalism and terrorism.

To maintain accreditation manufacturers must regularly demonstrate to independent auditors that they are producing products consistent with those tested; to show the customer that they are getting a secure and quality product. Visit www.redbooklive.com.