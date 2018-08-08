Fastline Holdings has taken a small shareholding in Zaun Ltd by investing and Fastline owner Mike Fellows has joined the Zaun board.

Zaun owner Alastair Henman, pictured right, said: “I am delighted that we managed to put this deal together after extensive negotiations and am excited to be welcoming Mike to the Zaun board. We will be looking to make quick gains for both businesses while the coming months and years will involve further investment and growth for both Fastline and Zaun, working side by side with a view to establishing both companies as the leaders in their field both nationally and internationally.”

Fellows, pictured left, said: “There are tremendous synergies between the two businesses. Our combined resources and specialities will be without comparison in the UK – and possibly even anywhere in the world. We see this as only the start of the creation of a combined powerhouse in the UK and international fencing market. This is very much a case of the whole being greater than the sum of the parts.”

Fastline and Zaun have agreed to a combined sales effort, sharing of specialist skills, combined procurement and stocking, maximising the use of space, more use of plant in terms of technology and scale.

Mike Fellows founded Fastline Steel Services Ltd, fencing manufacturers with particular strengths in palisade, railings and gates, based in 30,000 square feet of factory and office space in Strawberry Lane, Willenhall, in the West Midlands. They have regional offices in Liverpool and Bristol. Fastline invested in plant two years ago to roll their own palisade system. Zaun specialises in woven and welded mesh fencing, making both types of panels in its 80,000 square feet of manufacturing in Wolverhampton, also in the West Midlands.

Zaun’s modern production equipment includes robot welding, tube laser cutting and plasma cutting. It makes security rated and crash rated fencing products; its biggest job to date having been the London 2012 Olympics.