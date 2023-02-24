The physical security product manufacturer Assa Abloy has designed for aluminum doors with Concealed Vertical Rods (CVR), a new range of push bar, push pad, and touch bar panic and emergency exit devices.

The products are for new builds and renovations on private and commercial projects, such as retail and hospitality spaces. Products can also be retro-fitted to the most common hardware products, making them suitable the manufacturer adds for RMI projects (Repair, Maintenance and Improvements) in the public sector.

Independently tested and certified to EN 1125 and EN 179, the hardware is fully compliant to UKCA and CE standards and has passed PAS 24 as a component of a doorset – a security requirement in many commercial buildings. No additional keeps or doorset detailing are required for a doorset to complete PAS 24 testing, the company adds. It adds that it can help customers with PAS 24 testing through its UKAS-accredited test lab.

The external hardware can be locked off to prevent unauthorised entry, without affecting building users’ ability to escape. The OAD lever shape and panic products help meet the requirements of the British Standard BS 8300, covering ‘Design of an accessible and inclusive built environment’.

Alison Aston from Assa Abloy said: “Building on our heritage in the aluminium door hardware market, with our brands like Adams Rite, the new range is easier for our customers to stock and simpler to install, saving them time and cost. Thanks to our in-house expertise, our products are UK designed, tested, and manufactured – providing added supply chain security and quality assurance. When creating the new range, we’ve listened to customer feedback, and have developed products that are affordable and instantly compatible with PAS 24 and non-PAS 24 doorsets, reducing the need for additional stock holding and/or door fabrication. Plus, as a retrofittable product, they are quick to install and can instantly upgrade a building’s aesthetics and safety.”

The new range can be used on single or non-rebated double doors and both the push bar and touch bar can be cut to size on site, allowing for a more bespoke fit, the makers add.

Visit https://www.assaabloy.com/uk/en/solutions/products/panic-and-emergency-exit-hardware/concealed-escape-hardware-for-aluminium-doors.