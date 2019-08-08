Squire has launched another padlock in the Stronghold range, the SS100.

The Wolverhampton-based family firm says it’s the only padlock to achieve the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) SR4 standard. It’s designed for commercial uses, such as perimeter gates, warehouses, outbuildings, shipping containers, and heavy machinery. The dual cylinder padlock with open and closed shackle versions is 100mm wide. A dual cylinder allows ‘same key’ cylinders, where both cylinders operate under the same key. They can be keyed to differ, where the padlock uses two different keys to operate it, and both versions can be keyed-alike and master-keyed. The SS100CS features a 4.3kg solid steel lock body that is capable of a tensile pull of over 24 tonnes (independently tested) – equivalent, the makers say, to taking the weight of two London double decker buses.

The LPCB is the UK-based international certification body in security and fire protection. LPCB approval is recognised by governments and regulatory authorities as providing confidence that security systems will give protection against criminal intrusion and terrorist attack.

The makers add that their Stronghold padlock range comes in many sizes and shackle variants, and include solid hardened steel lock body, electrophoretic anti-corrosion finish, hardened boron alloy steel shackle, anti-drill protection and high corrosion resistance for harsh sites.

