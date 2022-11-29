Door partnership

Rhino Engineering Group and Jewers Doors report a new partnership which will see Rhino selling Jewers’ Phoenix range of insulated sliding and sliding/folding doors.

Jewers’ doors operate similarly to Rhino’s own range of vehicle access doors and will be offered to customers requiring a more cost-effective solution than Rhino’s CPNI doors, which are typically designed for use within critical national infrastructure (CNI) sites, such as the defence sector and railways.

The Phoenix range will sit as complementary to Rhino’s range of products and provide its customers with the ability to source a wider choice of doors, with different ratings and capabilities, from a single source, the firms say. Rhino will offer three doors from the Phoenix range – Osprey, Swift and Kingfisher – and brand these as Rhino-SFI, Rhino-FI and Rhino-SI, respectively. Rhino-SFI will be the sliding/folding variant, while Rhino-FI and Rhino-SI will be bi-folding and sliding only, respectively.

Rhino Site Systems Limited, the in-house door installation and maintenance wing of Rhino Engineering Group, will also become an approved installer for the Phoenix door range.

Pictured left to right are Mark Jewers, Director of Jewers’ Phoenix range, and Stuart Lawrence, Group Managing Director of Rhino Engineering Group. Stuart Lawrence said: “We’re delighted to be embarking on this new collaboration with Jewers Doors, diversifying our product range to enhance the support we provide to our customers.

”Jewers has a brilliant national and international reputation, and we’re looking forward to working closely with them to develop a partnership that delivers real value to both companies.”

And Mark Jewers said: “An alliance with Rhino Engineering Group opens up several market sectors where Jewers haven’t traditionally been strong with our Phoenix products, and we relish the opportunity to work with a company we have respected for several decades.”