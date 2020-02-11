After testing, the DC200 (pictured), DC300, DC500 and DC700 door closers from Assa Abloy Door Hardware & Access Control Group meet the certification requirements for uninsulated metal fire doors, whether fitted on the exposed (fire) or unexposed (fire safe) side of the door.

The physical security product company says its range is suitable for up to four hour ratings, and eliminates concerns around whether the door closers meet fire safety regulations for uninsulated metal fire doors.

David Hindle, Head of Door Closer Sales at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions UK & Ireland, said: “Once again ASSA ABLOY is leading the way, ensuring that its range of door closers do not compromise fire safety regulations. The ASSA ABLOY DC200, DC300, DC500 and DC700 units are not only all accredited, but also use the same mounting position, so manufacturers, installers and building owners can be confident that there are no caveats or risks when it comes to using these solutions with uninsulated metal fire doors. This is a claim that not many other manufacturers can make.

“As a result, this range of ASSA ABLOY door closers can be specified with confidence, with installers and building owners safe in the knowledge that the products will perform to the standards expected, while also being appropriately certified, for uninsulated metal fire doors.”

