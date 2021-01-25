The Secured by Design (SBD) member company Betafence has gained the Police Digital Security Centre’s Digitally Aware accreditation, to show security of information.

The Police Digital Security Centre’s (PDSC) Digitally Aware certification scheme, designed with BSI (the British Standards Institute), recognises those businesses who have made the first step towards better cyber security.

The Digitally Aware certification – which is being offered free to SBD member companies – can be completed through an online assessment tool in 15 minutes. The assessment helps test the resilience of the business to the most common types of cyber crime. Businesses are provided with a tailored report based on the assessment, which contains specific recommendations of action in accordance with the latest UK Government and police guidance, with those who achieve the Digitally Aware accreditation receiving a certificate valid for 12 months.

Michelle Kradolfer, Cyber Development Officer at the PDSC, said: “In these unprecedented times, it is crucial that businesses are taking the time to review their vulnerability to common types of cyber crimes, understand their exposure to risk and put in place simple control measures to improve their own resilience.

“We are delighted to see that businesses such as Betafence have taken active steps to complete and successfully obtain our Digitally Aware certificate, demonstrating to their customers, employees and stakeholders that they take their cyber security seriously. We hope that other businesses will take note of this achievement and follow in Betafence’s footsteps in helping to keep UK SMEs cyber secure.”

About Betafence

The firm manufactures fencing, access control and detection for perimeter protection. Its products are in use at industrial buildings, public infrastructure, and highly sensitive sites. Part of the global Praesidiad Group, Betafence works alongside Guardiar and Hesco to deliver perimeter security systems.