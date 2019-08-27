Delta Scientific‘s new patented crash rated TB150 portable bollard system lets users block access to temporary venues where vehicles can be used as weapons against large numbers of pedestrians, the US manufacturer says. A portable bollard provides vehicle barricades in applications such as heavily travelled walkways and roadways or any area that a vehicle can get through. They can also be used as substitutes until permanent bollard systems get installed.

Ten TB150 portable bollards can be linked together with a cable and placed on a road’s surface to create protection for a span of 40 feet (12.2 m). No other installation procedures, excavations or sub-surface preparations are required, according to the Californian firm. Certified testing demonstrates that a TB150 portable bollard will stop and disable a 15,000 pound (6,804 kg) vehicle traveling at 50 mph (80.4 kph), resulting in an ASTM M50, P3 rating.

David Dickinson, president of Delta Scientific says: “Being able to stop a massive, high speed attack vehicle is imperative to protecting crowds enjoying venues such as malls, theme parks and public fairs. The TB150 marks a new standard in crowd protection containing and stopping 1.2 million foot pounds of attacking truck. The portable bollard array requires no foundation or site preparation and can be used for permanent or temporary vehicle control. The bollards can be set up on any stable surface such as concrete, asphalt, compacted soil or vegetation.”

According to Dickinson, the TB150 temporary bollards can be used to close off streets, entrances or expanses such as access to pedestrian areas or even airport runways. They can be installed with Delta’s MP5000 portable barricade to fill in any gaps to protect people and critical infrastructures at public events such as parades, festivals, sporting weekends and any place that vehicles could attack transitory events.

He adds: “From a purchasing standpoint, it can be easier to buy portable bollards and barricades than permanent solutions. The latter are oftentimes placed into an organisation’s real assets budget because they are permanently installed into the ground, becoming part of the property. Such budgets can often create complex purchasing scenarios for law enforcement or public safety departments. However, purchasing portable bollards and barricades is no different than buying protective vests for personnel or new sets of wrenches for the maintenance department.”