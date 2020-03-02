In a crowd, a control measure can make us as pedestrians feel safer, confident and more secure in the space we are in. Whether you are passing through a high street, a festival, a shopping centre, airport or even in a busy workplace, we need to feel like we are in safe hands. Unexpected crowd occurrences can be a concern.

Crowd control can often involve hired security guards and marshals, or police officers when it comes to queuing systems and events. That can prove pricey; hence industries are looking for an alternative. And hence the Centipede Barrier from Ibex Supplies.

Used in a variety of settings, Centipede Barriers are a fence solution for crowd and pedestrian control. The barriers can be used in a range of applications, indoor and outdoor.

Unlike its predecessor the Turtlegate Barrier only being stocked in yellow and red, Ibex Supplies’ Centipede comes in four stock colours; Black, Grey, Red and Yellow. The Centipede can be colour matched to any RAL colour chart, for a more personal touch. The yellow and red according to the supplier are vibrant, recognisable colours and stand out for pedestrians in situations such as events and construction works on high streets. The sleeker grey and black Centipedes are not only noticeable, but are smart with corporate themes, for use in hotels or shopping centres.

The retractable barrier offers an extra set of wheels totalling eight – that’s one set for every other segment. This allows the barrier more stability when deployed, both extended and retracted. AS a retractable barrier, you can fold the product away, re-position it or store; as the barrier takes up very little space. The dimensions of the Centipede are as follows, and bear in mind the Centipede, like its forefather the Turtlegate comes in two sizes:

1.2 Metre Centipede

● Height: 1200mm

● Width: 600mm

● Length Expanded: 2100mm

● Length Compressed: 400mm

● Weight: 24.5kg

1.8 Metre Centipede

● Height: 1800mm

● Width: 600mm

● Length Expanded: 2100mm

● Length Compressed: 400mm

● Weight: 33.8kg

Each barrier comes with lockable arms; these have been designed for the interlocking of multiple Centipedes. The lock-and-latch arm connection, and lockable stable footing wheels ensures no separation occurs between units once deployed. The aluminium alloy construction of the barriers offers weather resistance when outdoors.

You can use the barrier at construction sites, offices and warehouses, rail and Underground stations, airports, exhibition centres, sports events and stadiums, museums and tourist attractions.

For more about Centipede Barriers or where to purchase, visit the Ibex Supplies website, or call 01903 959611.