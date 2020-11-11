PPSS Group have announced a replacement for their polycarbonate-based stab resistant body armour. The firm’s product video features the company CEO Robert Kaiser showing his trust in the product by wearing it while being beaten and stabbed, as shown on Youtube.

Readers may also recall that Robert gave a similar public demo of the armour while giving a presentation at the International Security Expo 2019 at London Olympia, where his firm was an exhibitor a year ago. See Youtube.

He said: “Following years of relentless R&D we have concluded that polycarbonate as a raw material is, or at some point will no longer be good enough. Its lack of certified spike protection resulted in it becoming ‘morally’ very difficult for us. We learned to accept that improved protection from knives, machetes, razor blades, shanks and indeed spikes was needed.

“We concluded that carbon fibre composites are the only real reliable and forward-thinking solution. Carbon fibre is enabling us to offer truly superior levels of stab protection alongside substantial weight reduction, lower thickness, and finally also fully certified spike protection. This at no extra cost.”

According to Robert, certified spike protection is crucial, especially to prison officers who may face some of the cruellest makeshift weapons, such as shanks and spikes. Spike protection has now also become of equal importance to private security people, he says, simply due to the type of weapons appearing on the streets in recent years.

Compared with the company’s polycarbonate-based stab resistant vests, the new body armour is even lighter, thinner, more effective and more functional, he adds.

Certified performance

• CAST KR1/SP1 Stab & Spike – (CAST Body Armour Standard 2017)

• NIJ Level 1 Stab & Spike – (NIJ Standard 0115.01)

• VPAM K1 Stab & Spike – (VPAM KDIW 2004 – Edition 18.05.2011)

• VPAM I1 ‘Needle Protection’ – (VPAM KDIW 2004 – Edition 18.05.2011)

• VPAM W1 ‘Impact Protection’ – (VPAM KDIW 2004 – Edition 18.05.2011)

About the firm

PPSS Group’s body armour is in use typically by security and law enforcement people, and prison, immigration, and customs officers; besides such front-line workers as paramedics. You can also see Robert’s remarkable product demos on the PPSS Group website. Visit https://www.ppss-group.com/.

