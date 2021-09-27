Business development manager in the door

At the door and window hardware firm HOPPE (UK), Vicki Hawkes has joined as business development manager for the company’s national accounts.

Vicki, pictured, has some 18 years’ experience in architectural ironmongery. She has worked for physical security product manufacturers Union, Yale and Alpro Hardware, and joins from Strand Hardware where she was area manager for just under two years.

Vicki, pictured, said: “As part of my role working with national accounts, I’ll be supporting builders’ merchants to help them find the right products for their customers; territory I’m very familiar with from past roles.

“HOPPE is a strong brand in the market, synonymous with quality, and I’m excited to be working with its products. I’ve worked with many of the HOPPE team and its suppliers in the past so I’m looking forward to not only reconnecting with people but also building lots of new relationships.”

About the firm

Based in Wolverhampton, as a member of HOPPE Group, HOPPE (UK) provides architectural hardware products. Visit www.hoppe.co.uk.