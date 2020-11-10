Burton Safes, one of the UK’s largest safe distributors and security companies, is celebrating 30 years in business. The Yorkshire-based security group was formed in 1990 by Norman Berry, who began selling safes to the region’s locksmiths from his garage.

The group employs more than 60 people from its headquarters in Holmfirth and its manufacturing facility in Leeds; as a supplier of domestic and commercial safes to UK locksmiths. With the in-person celebrations having to be postponed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the group says that it’s focusing its 30th celebrations on supporting the UK locksmith industry during these times of crisis. The company is launching free, commemorative point of sale materials and expanded product literature to help sales for independent locksmiths.

Ben Lewis, Director of Burton Safes, says: “We’ve come a long way in the last 30 years – our founder, Norman, used to deliver all the safes personally from the back of a Volvo Estate! Although a lot has changed, we’ve never lost sight of our roots, or the principles the business was founded on – doing business in the right way and looking after our customers.

“We know what it is like to be a small business, and as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, we want to reaffirm our commitment to all the independent locksmiths who have helped us to grow into the company we are today. We will continue to serve them by investing in our products, testing, and service, as we look to build and cement our position as a market leader in the UK.”

In January, Burton Safes acquired the Leeds-based Safe & Vault group, to form Yorkshire’s largest specialist security company.

About the firm

Besides offering domestic, commercial and luxury safes, the company specialises in ATM security and safety deposit boxes, and delivers for clients across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company also supplies security doors, panic rooms, strong rooms, ATM security and safety deposit boxes to UK and overseas customers. Visit https://www.burtonsafes.co.uk/.