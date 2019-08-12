Bristorm join Secured by Design

Bristorm has joined Secured by Design (SBD), the national police crime prevention initiative. Wolverhampton-based Bristorm is the security division of Hill & Smith Ltd and makes Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) and anti-ram fencing and bollards.

Hill & Smith Ltd has a long history in the manufacture of highway safety barriers and security products. The Bristorm range is now inclusive of crash tested anti-ram bollards, such as: Impeder PAS 68 Bollards and Stopper PAS 170 Bollards. Bristorm has a range of high security perimeter wire rope fences rated to ASTM M50 P1 and P2 and BSI PAS 68. All Bristorm Hostile Vehicle Mitigation Systems are tested to the Vehicle Security Barrier Impact Testing Standards: BSI PAS 68, BSI PAS 170, IWA 14 – 1 and ASTM F2656.

Bristorm join having achieved Police Preferred Specification for a number of their products. View their range of SBD accredited product on the SBD website.

Sales and Marketing Manager Alice Higginson from Bristorm, pictured with SBD certificate said: “We are pleased to have joined Secured by Design with now a wide range of our products approved by the crime prevention initiative. Hill & Smith’s goal is to drive the global infrastructure and security sectors with class leading products and commit to the longevity of these markets by offering exemplary service.”