A midwinter fun run and a competitive contest, the City2Surf Run covers a 14 kilometre (8.7 mile) course that begins in the Central Business District (CBD) of Sydney and ends at Bondi Beach, pictured. A DSC1000 portable barrier and TB100 portable bollard were rented from Knight Brothers for the 85,000 entrant-event on Sunday, August 11.

Matthew Knight is director of Knight Brothers Pty Ltd, the Sydney-based Australian partner of Delta Scientific. He says: “This annual event needs a vehicle access and control system that can be deployed temporarily and quickly to secure vehicle check points into the main event area for the mobilisation, execution and demobilisation phases. At the same time, they did not want to purchase units that would only be used once a year. For such applications, a lease plan has been created where organisations can simply lease the portable barriers and bollards, use them, pack them up and return them.

“Pre-packed in a 20 foot container, the DSC1000 barrier and TB100 bollard array package was delivered to site and deployed within an hour to provide effective perimeter protection whilst maintaining the required pedestrian and vehicle thoroughfares into the event grounds.”

California-based Delta describes its DSC1000 as a self-contained unit that is stored and towed on its own trailer. Light enough to be pulled by a golf cart and set up in ten minutes, the makers say, the DSC1000 barrier’s crash test stopped a 2300 kg vehicle going 64 km/p, providing it with an ASTM rating of P40. With no foundation or electrical hook-up needed, two people can set up and take down the DSC1000 special event barrier.

The patent pending crash rated TB100 portable bollard lets security providers block access to temporary venues. Portable bollards provide vehicle safety in applications such as narrow walkways and roadways or any area that a vehicle can get through. Certified testing demonstrates that a TB100 portable bollard system will stop and disable a 6,804 kg vehicle traveling at 48 kph, resulting in an ASTM M30, P3 rating. A single TB100 bollard absorbs 400,000 foot pounds of kinetic energy, the firm adds.

Delta products are in use at embassies, military bases and Windsor Castle.