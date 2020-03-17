New from the physical security product company Abloy is the BEAT lock. It includes a digital key, a mobile app and an IP68-rated, weatherproof Bluetooth padlock. The makers say that it’s designed to boost operational efficiency while securing critical infrastructure, commercial institutions and industry sites. The product is managed with the visual Abloy OS user interface. That enables management of keys, locks, and access rights remotely from a single, visual interface.

Abloy UK calls it keyless access – as an addition to existing workflows, or as a standalone solution; particularly for remote areas or where carrying a physical key can increase risk for the holder.

Aaron Yule, Managing Director at Abloy UK, said: “The Abloy BEAT is part of the ongoing ‘keyvolution’, heralding a new era of effortless connectivity, without a physical key. Yet there are no keyless locks. The key has just taken on some new forms. Leveraging on our heritage and expertise in high-level security, we have built a new digital key. It is encrypted with the most advanced Seos credential technology, developed by HID Global. Used with your mobile device, the digital key provides best-in-class security and privacy protection.”

BEAT the manufacturer adds also saves on fuel emissions. The digital key connects to the physical Bluetooth padlock, designed to perform in harsh places and remote areas. The padlock has an IP68 protection rating, a case-hardened steel body and LED indications for lock status. It complements the Abloy Super Weather Proof range of padlocks, the firm adds. More features are planned.

Abloy digital products now include keyless (BEAT), electromechanical (PROTEC2 CLIQ) and patented mechanical (Abloy PROTEC2) options. In the near future, all options, including the mechanical PROTEC2, will be managed with the same Abloy OS interface. The product will be on show at IFSEC International in London in September, while samples will also be available for demonstration at the company’s distribution offices.

Visit www.abloy.co.uk.