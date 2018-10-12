Abbey Protect, part of The Abbey Group Ltd, is one of the latest companies to join Secured by Design (SBD), the national police crime prevention initiative.

Abbey Protect has received accreditation for its SECURABLIND Defender range of blast protection and forced entry prevention blinds for windows and doors; as used by governments, military, police and individuals. The makers say that their Defender products offer a replacement for the all too often unsightly window bars and grilles. As for fire safety, the products turn any window into a fire evacuation route with the gated or sliding types. They can be planned in at the design stage or retro-fitted, even to listed buildings, the manufacturer says. The blinds’ blades work fitted horizontally or vertically to suit requirements; and windows can be opened for ventilation and cleaning.

Manufactured in the UK, SECURABLINDS products have been tested and accredited by the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) for forced entry prevention and blast protection against 100kg and 500kg TNT equivalent. Abbey Protect are the only company globally that can provide these patented systems that withstand such high levels of attack.

The SBD accredited products are the Defender Gate – a left/right hand hung gate or double gate security blind, internally fitted behind a building’s window for forced entry prevention; the Defender Grille, internally fitted behind a building’s window for forced entry prevention; and the Defender Slider, a two panel/door horizontal slider security blind, internally fitted behind a building’s window for forced entry prevention.

Mike Lawler CEO at Abbey Protect, said: “We are delighted to be associated with Secured by Design. Our products and services are perfectly suited to those businesses that are committed to enhancing security and mitigating risks by employing the most effective accredited products.

“Our securablinds range has been utilised over a wide range of sectors in many countries; including embassies and government installations, universities and schools, places of worship, commercial banks and private residences. We look forward to a continued relationship with Secured By Design and adding our exciting ‘in development’ products to our SBD range in the near future.”

And Hazel Goss, Development Officer, Secured by Design, said: “We are delighted to have Abbey Protect join SBD and gain accreditation for their SECURABLIND Defender range, which is used by governments, the military, police, and individuals worldwide. They are clearly at the forefront of modern security requirements and have come up with advanced and ground-breaking solutions which take account of modern security needs in a highly effective way.”