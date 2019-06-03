Barrier sales

The UK fencing manufacturer Jacksons Fencing has added to its hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) range the Impakt Defender by Rosehill Security, the manufacturer of engineered rubber perimeter security products. Jacksons now has exclusive rights within the UK for direct sales of the barrier, plus hire markets. Impakt Defender is IWA-14 rated, capable of stopping a 7.2 tonne N2A lorry travelling at 30 mph. The product is accredited by Secured by Design.

It’s the first HVM product in the Jacksons range that requires no foundations, for installing across all types of sites. A unit weighs 430 kg, and is made from recycled rubber bonded with polyurethane for strength. Jacksons adds that its steel security fence panels can be mounted above the barriers to add perimeter security. As a physical and visual deterrent, the combination can be deployed for temporary or permanent security installations, as at event venues. The Impakt Defender has been fitted outside Olympia in west London, and at the Olympic Park at Stratford.

Other HVM products available through Jacksons include bi-folding speed gates, static bollards and cable crash fences.

Cris Francis, Jacksons Fencing Security Consultant, says: “The UK and other parts of Europe are experiencing a worrying increase in vehicle-as-weapon attacks. Consequently, we’re seeing a growing demand for HVM measures as they become an integral part of physical security strategies. A high-quality and tested product, Impakt Defender is an excellent addition to our existing HVM range, offering our clients increased flexibility and versatility.”

And Dalton Marshall, Sales Manager at West Yorkshire-based Rosehill, says: “Securing public spaces is a high priority for businesses and government organisations, with effective HVM solutions now more in-demand than ever. We are delighted to partner with Jacksons Fencing who are well known for their expertise in perimeter security. We’re confident that Impakt Defender will be a valuable addition to Jacksons’ extensive range of products, providing increased scope to protect people and places.”

Jacksons are among exhibitors at IFSEC 2019 at Excel in London Docklands from June 18 to 20.