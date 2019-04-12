The manufacturer for secure storage and logistics Armorgard has join Secured by Design (SBD), the UK police crime prevention initiative. Meanwhile the firm is rolling out a new generation of their TuffBank range.

In 1989, Paul Mitchell founded Armorgard, aiming to make secure storage boxes; the result was Strongbank, the company’s first product. Armorgard sells over 130 products – including the TuffBank, CuttingStation, and Rubble Truck – through international distributors.

Family-run Armorgard covers the agriculture, construction, fleet management, landscaping and rail business sectors. Armorgard rolled out the second-generation TuffBank, having added safety, strength and security features, and optional PowerShelf and lifting eyes to a product that has been accredited by Secured by Design (SBD).

The range of TuffBank tool boxes and tool chests, which was launched over 20 years ago, has been one of the company’s consistently best-selling products. The latest model adds a new slam stop lid stay for user safety. The new TuffBank also includes anti-jemmy features and hardened steel plates that make locks almost impenetrable, inset handles for a streamlined finish and a cable passing point for charging.

Armorgard have introduced the PowerShelf to turn TuffBank into a secure power source. This optional extra includes four 110v sockets and four USB ports. Also available are crane lifting eyes and robust castors to allow for movement. Secured by Design, too, is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year.

SBD Development Officer Lyn Poole said: “I met up with Armorgard about 18 months ago and really liked their products. I am so glad that their TuffBank™ range has achieved Police Preferred Specification and they have joined SBD as a member company. Theft of tools from vans and building sites can be very expensive and disruptive and can affect the owner immensely, putting jobs on hold while trying to sort out insurance claims and replacements, so anything that will help protect tools from theft is an excellent addition to the marketplace.”

Armorgard Managing Director, Terry Mitchell said: “At Armorgard, we take pride in designing and manufacturing products of the highest standards. We are therefore delighted to have been awarded the Secured by Design accreditation. Safety and security is paramount to us, and is a crucial part of the process when it comes to designing products. TuffBank is one of the best secure tool storage solutions now available in the market and we anticipate it will become a huge hit with our customers. It clearly demonstrates that we not only listen to our customers, but also invest a great deal in research and development to enhance existing products and develop new ones.”