The barrier and bollard manufacturer Frontier Pitts write:

Many clients had been installing unrated security gates that had not been tested alongside LPS1175 security rated fence lines. By testing and upgrading certain elements on all models of our Automatic Security Gates, Frontier Pitts is now pleased to bring to the market the first complete Secured by Design accredited, LPS1175 Security Rated, Anti-Intruder Gate range to the market, introducing another perimeter security layer to the security onion.

The Platinum Automatic Security Gate range with Security Ratings of 2 and 3 includes:

Platinum Sliding Gate up to 10m wide

Platinum Bi-folding Gate: double leaf up to 10m wide, single leaf up to 5m wide

Platinum Hinged Gate: double leaf up to 10m wide, single leaf up to 5m wide

Platinum Pedestrian Gate: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual operation.

The Platinum range joins our portfolio of security products, further bridging the gap between Frontier Pitts Security Range and our High Security Anti-Terra IWA14/PAS68 impact tested products. We can offer the complete solution for all Mob Attack scenarios and Crowded Place, Public Realm venues.

Secured by Design

Secured by Design (SBD) is a police body working alongside the UK’s police, that seek to achieve sustainable reductions in crime through design and other approaches to reduce the demand on police forces and help people live in a safer society.

Product manufacture

SBD started working with industry bodies and manufacturers to tackle the variations in the quality of the product being sold against the product that was originally tested. With SBD driving the market, it resulted in test houses being created and certification bodies set up to meet the demand. This work over many years has raised the awareness of the importance and benefits of security throughout the standards and construction industry. Automatic Gates have to be certified by a United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) certification body before being considered for SBD’s Police Preferred Specification.

LPS 1175

Requirements and testing procedures for the LPCB approval and listing of intruder resistant free-standing barriers. LPS 1175 covers the broadest scope of physical security products and services of any publicly available standard in the world. LPS 1175 is the result of many years of work by LPCB, UK Government, insurers and police, and has rapidly become a core element of physical security specification across many sectors. The standard comprises a number of security ratings with test requirements of ascending intensity. These are measured in terms of attack tools and time available to the attacker and enables specifiers to select products according to the risks that they and their property face. LPS 1175 can be used in a range of applications, including critical infrastructure projects.

The correct specification of Security Products and systems is critical in protecting people and property from losses associated with crime and terrorism.

Pictured; bi-fold gate.