New eight and 16 channel Wisenet X Series NVRs from Hanwha Techwin come with licence-free Deep Learning AI video analytics built into Wisenet AI cameras. As with the 32 and 64 Wisenet X NVRs introduced in 2020, by reading the AI metadata captured by Wisenet AI cameras, the new NVRs allow users to search video for objects and the attributes associated to them.

The Deep Learning AI video analytics simultaneously detects and classifies various object types, including people, vehicles, faces and license plates, and is supported by Wisenet AI algorithms. Unique to Hanwha Techwin, these identify the attributes of objects or people, such as age group, gender or colour of the clothing a person is wearing.

The attributes are saved as metadata on the recorders alongside the images captured by the cameras, enabling users to search for specific objects or incidents. The algorithms are even able to recognise if a person is wearing glasses or holding a bag, the developers add.

The products feature:

– A new user interface.

– A new trapezium design that extends life of HDDs by heating dissipation.

– Up to 32MP recording with support for Wisenet 4K, 8K, thermal imaging, PTZ and multi-sensor models.

– WiseStream II complementary compression, which when combined with H.265 compression, improves bandwidth efficiency by up to 75 per cent it is claimed compared to H.264 compression.

– Dual HDMI and VGA display outputs.

– Automatic Recovery Back-up

– Event push notifications to smartphones.

– ONVIF Profile S conformant.

As for installation, engineers can remotely connect to the NVRs, via a smartphone or tablet without having to set up a complex network by using P2P and QR product codes. Configuration of the NVRs is with the help of an intuitive interface and installation Wizard. A user can apply bookmarks to prevent important video from being overwritten, with the NVRs programmed to automatically delete the bookmarked video after a defined time period to ensure compliance with GDPR.

The NVRs are also United States federal NDAA compliant, which has become an essential requirement that consultants, system designers and system integrators need to take into consideration when submitting tenders for projects involving clients who operate multi-nationally.

The three new NVRs are:

– XRN-820S: eight channels. Up to 100Mbps network camera recording with up to 12TB data storage via 2 SATA HDDs slots. PoE.

– XRN-1620SB1: 16 channels. Up to 140Mbps network camera recording with up to 24TB data storage via 4 SATA HDDs slots. PoE.

– XRN-1620B2: 16 channels. Up to 140Mbps network camera recording with up to 80TB data storage via 8 SATA HDDs slots.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe, said: “There are so many ways in which Deep Learning AI video analytics can enhance the value of a video surveillance solution and these new NVRs make the technology affordable even for applications which only require a small number of cameras.

“Together with Wisenet AI cameras, the NVRs offer a high degree of detection accuracy, whilst minimising false alarms. In addition to providing users with a powerful tool to identify and respond quickly to any suspicious activity, they also offer businesses, and particularly the retail sector, with the opportunity to capture and analyse business intelligence.”

Visit: www.hanwha-security.eu.