The Taiwanese IP surveillance product company VIVOTEK are showing their latest products at IFSEC 2019, from June 18 to 20 at ExCel London. VIVOTEK will present Deep Learning Smart VCA, Cybersecurity Management Solution, and a new license plate recognition camera. As one of the founding members of the Open Security & Safety Alliance (OSSA), the company will also present an Android-based AI camera at its booth (#IF2324).

In the era of Artificial Intelligence, VIVOTEK says that it aspires to bring more valuable analysis of human behaviour to its products. Based on its self-developed Deep Learning based People Detection technology, VIVOTEK products trigger only the activities of persons as an event. It thus the firm adds reduces false alarms as well as adds to operational efficiency by making use of data insight reports.

VIVOTEK will demonstrate a series of 180-degree products offering panoramic views; such 180-degree solutions reduce the total number of cameras required, and saves cost and time spent on installation, VIVOTEK adds. The company will introduce the latest end-to-end Cybersecurity Management Solution and display how it responds to a live cyber attack targeted on network cameras at its booth.

VIVOTEK will show its latest H.265 bullet license plate recognition camera, the IB9387-LPR. Featuring edge-computing, the new IB9387-LPR is embedded with license plate recognition software and can identify plates on a black list or white list. It allows users to receive real-time recognition, and reduces loading of the back-end server.

And as a founding member of OSSA, the alliance aiming to create a common platform for security and safety solutions, VIVOTEK has dedicated itself to developing its first camera prototype on the Android platform to be displayed at IFSEC. Visit www.vivotek.com.