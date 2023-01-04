Here the manufacturer Hanwha Techwin previews the ‘Top five Video Surveillance Trends for 2023’; its focus, on AI, computing at the edge, and the convergence of the IoT. It also explains why cybersecurity and the responsible use of technology will become increasingly important.

1. The use of AI is evolving

To date, traditional video applications have called on AI to reduce false alarms and allow the forensic search of video based on object attributes.

However, AI centred on metadata has become commonplace. End users are now looking for reprocessed information such as vehicle type statistics in a given time period or customers’ gender and age by different hours – rather than metadata that merely aggregate vehicle, gender or age data.

This is because users can gain greater insight and make better business decisions by accessing and managing their information directly. In other words, information becomes most valuable when the user has the opportunity to use this data in the most efficient and relevant way to them.

This explains industry efforts to allow the efficient management of tremendous amounts of metadata collected by AI. Dashboards and reports which collect AI metadata and present these data as insights that invite the end user’s decision will grow in popularity.

For its part, Hanwha Techwin is working to deliver valuable information to the end user through Wise BI (Business Intelligence) and present solutions customised to meet the needs of different sectors.

2. Unified Solution with on-premise and Cloud

As cloud-based services have become more common, the number of providers has grown. Users can now easily integrate devices and systems using a cloud service and don’t often need to purchase additional servers and network infrastructure.

However, whether because of group security policy, network status or budget, many organisations prefer to stick with conventional on-premise solutions with dedicated servers and software.

In 2023 we can expect growth in so-called ‘hybrid’ systems that combine on-premise technology and the cloud. Users may opt for a combination of on-premise and cloud solutions – the former delivering on-site control, with the cloud ensuring a reliable means of backing up critical data.

To this end, Hanwha Techwin provides two solutions: Wisenet Wave VMS (on-premise) and Wave Sync (a cloud-based service). The latter allows thousands of on-premise systems to be remotely accessed, managed, and maintained.

3. New possibilities with Edge AI

Edge-based AI technology has become popular among users for its ability to help detect and classify objects. It is now being enhanced with NPU (Neural Processing Unit) technology. This involves using an AI semiconductor which can learn independently and processes video, audio, text or images at the same time by imitating the way the human brain operates. In a video application, NPU enhances edge AI functions to include features such as behaviour analytics and abnormal behaviour detection.

In addition, with NPU, it’s also possible for users to train AI algorithms directly, according to their own criteria. Hanwha Techwin will soon be releasing Wise Detector, which can be taught to classify those object types of most interest to the user, whether these are shopping carts or a certain type of vehicle, or an event, for example.

4. Converging technologies

Conventional physical security solutions such as video surveillance, access control or intrusion detection are being expanded through integration with IoT (Internet of Things) devices, AI, and the cloud. For example, an IoT-enabled sensor that detects smoke, temperature, humidity or motion can be integrated with an AI security system to deliver new insights following analysis in the cloud.

Hanwha Techwin is also preparing to gradually expand its solutions by combining AI, the IoT, and the cloud with vision technology. Once, security solutions were focused on video monitoring by collecting video data and event alarm information and permitting the saving and searching of video. In future, various data will be collected by IoT sensors and cameras and analysed by AI at the edge, using past pattern analysis and comparison of a present situation to help predict future events as well as prevent incidents.

5. ‘Zero trust’ in Cybersecurity

Awareness of cybersecurity needs to be raised as new business models and solutions are extended through technological integration with AI, the cloud, and the IoT. Hanwha Techwin has focused on video surveillance for over 30 years and, as IP Video has started presenting prominent threats, has continually emphasised the significance of cybersecurity.

For example, its specialised Security Computer Emergency Response Team (S-CERT), constantly undertakes security tests to ensure its solutions remain fully protected from new and emerging threats. In addition, Hanwha Techwin has acquired official certifications such as UL CAP, FIPS and TTA to manage its products’ security to the highest standards.

Recently, ‘Zero Trust’ has emerged as a new trend in cybersecurity. Zero trust indicates that every single device and application that is linked on a network has gone through a qualification process under the assumption that there is no automatic right for ‘trust’ between those devices and applications. Hanwha Techwin plans to continue reviewing and upgrading solutions from the perspective of ‘Zero Trust’, ensuring compliance with the Secure by Default scheme, for example.

The importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated, especially since work conducted by Hanwha Techwin across Europe shows that the responsible and ethical use of technology is a massive concern for end users.

Research commissioned by Hanwha Techwin, due to be unveiled in early 2023, reveals just how important the responsible use of video technology is for end users and why they are looking for manufacturers who put responsible use, cybersecurity and ethical considerations at the heart of what they do. On this basis, 2023 looks like being an exciting year!

