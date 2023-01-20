Standards webinar

ONVIF, the US-based standardisation body for IP-based physical security products, and the Security Industry Association (SIA), the US trade association, will jointly host “The State of the Standards,” a free webinar at 10:00-11:00 am EST (15:00-16:00 UTC) on Thursday, January 26.

Peter Boriskin, chair of the SIA Standards Committee and chief technology officer at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas, and Leo Levit, chairman of the ONVIF Steering Committee and director of systems integration at Axis Communications will offer their perspectives on how inter-operability standards have aided the growth of the security industry and discuss potential directions and areas of growth.

After those presentations, attendees are invited to pose questions. A key component of the discussion say organisers will be how web standards and other standards from outside the industry are impacting the standards landscape for companies developing security solutions.

Based in the Washington DC area, SIA has more than 1,300 member companies. As an ANSI-accredited standards body, SIA, through its Standards Committee is responsible for overseeing the development and maintenance of standards on a variety of technical areas, including access control, alarms and intrusion, audio verification, false alarm reduction and architectural graphics. The group’s Open Supervised Device Protocol (ODSP) is an access control communications standard that supports encryption for more secure communication between access control components, such as card reader and control panels.

With roughly 500 member companies around the globe, ONVIF is a forum to promote inter-operability specifications to the physical security industry. It supports a standard approach to the integration of video surveillance and access control components and software. ONVIF offers seven profiles; the most recent is Profile M, which standardises metadata and events for analytics applications as pathways for the use of metadata and events into such systems as access control, cloud services and IoT platforms.

Levit said: “The growing demand for open platforms means that interoperability standards will be more important than ever for meeting key end-user needs for security, business intelligence and the unique requirements of their particular application. We are excited to be partnering with SIA for this important discussion on how the standards community can best help organisations to more easily leverage interoperability options that can significantly drive future efficiencies and growth.”

And Boriskin said: “At SIA, our standards have helped improve interoperability among solution providers and we’re seeing an increased need for standards in the market. This is especially relevant now as our members and the security marketplace expands in scope and seeks connectivity with a broader array of devices and systems. This webinar will mark the starting point of increased collaboration between ONVIF and SIA, as our members seek to identify shared goals in the area of standards for the security industry.”

