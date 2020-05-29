The new Wisenet PoE extender cameras, pictured, are designed to save installers time and money when fitting two cameras within 80 metres of each other.

For retrofit applications where an additional camera is needed, system integrators need to simply substitute a Wisenet camera with a PoE Extender camera, and then re-install it at the new camera location, with both devices being able to share the same cable run. Able to support all PoE cameras in the Wisenet range, the new 2 and 5 megapixel PoE Extender indoor and outdoor dome cameras provide a solution for new installations, the makers say, as they reduce the number of network ports and switches, as well as the amount of cabling, required.

The installer also has the option to connect other PoE enabled devices to the Wisenet PoE extender cameras, such as a supplementary lighting unit, I/O controller or PIR sensor.

The four new domes all have built-in infra-red LEDs which illuminate objects up to 50m from the camera and feature Digital Image Stabilisation (DIS) which helps towards sharp, stable images by reducing motion blur as caused by wind or vibration, the manufacturer says. All products come with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR); the 2 megapixel models performing at up to 150dB and the 5 megapixel models at up to 120dB, to produce images from scenes containing a mix of bright and dark areas, which normally results in over-exposed or under-exposed images.

Part of the Wisenet X Plus series, these cameras feature magnets which lock sensor modules into the dome housing. A waterproof gland, through which a network cable can be inserted with an RJ45 plastic push-through device, negates the need to re-make a cable end. Before installation, technicians can configure IP network settings without the need to remove a camera module from its packaging,

The new cameras come with license-free specialist analytics such as directional detection, virtual line, enter/exit, appear/disappear and loitering detection. An audio analysis function is able to recognise critical sounds, such as explosions, screams and broken glass, and then generates an alert to enable emergency services to react. In retail, for example, this could be used to alert security personnel that a customer is behaving aggressively to a sales colleague.

The processing power of the chipset at the heart of the new cameras enables them to support edge-based people counting, heatmap and queue management applications. These are for use by retailers, art galleries and museums for understanding of customer behaviour and improve productivity, with the option to display the captured data on the centralised dashboard of the Wisenet Retail Insight (v2.0) business intelligence solution.

Other features include:

– PoE Out: Maximum 12.95W at 80 meters using CAT5/5E cable.

– Hallway View which provides a way to monitor narrow vertical areas such as shopping aisles and corridors, and extended tilt range of up to 90 degrees to ensure wide area coverage when the cameras are installed in locations which have low ceiling heights.

– WiseStream II, a complementary compression technology which dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality and compression, according to movement in the image. When WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression, bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 99pc it is claimed, compared to current H.264 technology.

– Shock-detection which, via built-in gyro sensors, detects unusual physical shocks and generates alerts to enable operators to quickly respond to any incidents.

– Audio playback on event. Up to five pre-recorded warning messages can be stored on-board a PoE extender camera and these can be programmed to automatically play when pre-defined events occur.

The new PoE extender cameras are:

– XNV-6081RE 2 megapixel outdoor dome with 2.8-12mm varifocal lens

– XND-6081REV 2 megapixel indoor dome with 2.8-12mm varifocal lens

– XNV-8081RE 5 megapixel outdoor dome with 3.6-9.4mm varifocal lens

– XND-8081REV 5 megapixel indoor dome with 3.6-9.4mm varifocal lens

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “At a time when many businesses will be striving to recover from the economic consequences of COVID-19 and might therefore have a reduced security budget, we are very pleased to be able to introduce a highly cost effective way to add a camera or another PoE enabled device to an existing system, or install a new two camera video surveillance solution. As well as their value proposition to end-users, these new cameras will undoubtably make life much easier for system integrators by minimising the time they have to spend on site.”