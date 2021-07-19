Vigitron Inc, the San Diego-based manufacturer of networking products for security applications, has released their Industrial Network Switches (INS). These switches represent a new performance standard for remote switching applications, the firm says.

Neil Heller, Vigitron’s Vice President of Business Development, said: “Security networking applications are growing in video and PoE transmission. Multi-sensor cameras and newer high resolution PTZ cameras more and more require PoE sources greater than 60W. Additionally these applications may be combined with sight lighting and other devices. Both new Vigitron’s INS switches provide IEEE 802.3bt compliant PoE power up to 90W. They handle power inputs up to 480W and are hardened and able to operate at wide temperature ranges. To assure reliable video transmission of large packets up to 9600bytes even at 100Mbps port bandwidth settings matching that of most cameras. They also operate at 1000Mbps to meet the needs of newer cameras with 1000Mbps ports.

“The Vi30208 is an industry’s first 4+2+2 network switch providing up to six individually programmable Ethernet ports with PoE and two independently programmable fiber ports for system versatility. Both switches feature industry standard G.8032 V1/V2 Ring protocol for interfacing to any network systems. They also include alarm outputs and redundant power inputs. Vigitron’s INS switch series are developed using the latest technical have also resulted in dramatic feature increases and lower costs.”

Visit www.vigitron.com.

Picture courtesy of Vigitron, the 30210 network Switch.