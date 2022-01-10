Hire service for test products

The IP and converged products distributor Mayflex has launched a hire service for the test and measurement products from AEM.

The Birmingham-based firm partnered with AEM in November to bring their testing products to the UK. The TestPro CV100 model provides Cat6A autotest at six seconds, a third of the time required by some alternative offerings on the market, the firms says. The TestPro CV100 kits also come with a three-year extended warranty package which means no additional costs over that period to keep the tester updated, calibrated and even repaired should they experience accidental damage.

Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director said: ‘Since the launch of AEM in the UK we’ve had a fantastic response from our customers, we ran 16 webinars up until December 16 where numerous customers attended to find out more about AEM and their tester range. We’ve also conducted many product demonstrations and the sales in the initial months have far exceeded our expectations, as our customers have realised the technical and financial benefits of choosing AEM.

‘We do understand that for any installation company the initial outlay to purchase testers can be quite considerable. To this end we will be offering our customers the opportunity to hire an AEM tester on a weekly basis, as and when required, at a competitive weekly rental price. This also gives customers the chance to try the AEM TestPro or Network Service Assistant to see the many benefits on offer and experience the ease of use, before they decide to buy one.

‘Customers can trust AEM, they have won multiple awards over recent years, their testers are approved by all the major manufacturers for warranty purposes and more are being added all the time. We will be running more webinars and regular ‘Hands on AEM’ demonstration days throughout the UK during 2022 to show the many features and benefits of the range – more details will be available shortly via our website.’