Hikvision demo vehicle at Mayflex

Mayflex, the Birmingham-based distributor of security and related IP products, is hosting two Hikvision open days at their base (postcode B6 7JJ) on Wednesday and Thursday, September 15 and 16.

Each day, closing about 2.30pm after buffet lunch, will feature the new Hikvision demonstration vehicle which has been designed with installers and integrators in mind, and features working kit for practical demonstrations. The vehicle holds the latest from Hikvision – including AX PRO, MinMoe, ColorVu, AcuSense, Fisheye and PanoVu cameras, Thermal Perimeter Protection and ANPR, Video and audio convergence applications and the HikCentral Management software.

Tom Filce, Mayflex Director of Sales for Security, pictured, said: “We are excited to host the Hikvision demonstration vehicle at Mayflex as it’s a great way for our customers to see working examples of numerous Hikvision products. We are also taking the opportunity to open our doors and invite customers in to a mini exhibition featuring complementary brands including; Aura, Excel, Tether and Tripp Lite as well as having a tour of our main warehouse and Specialist Support Services where we offer many services including IP configuration and camera spraying.

“To make sure all delegates get the best experience we will be splitting them into four groups, each hosted by a Mayflex representative, and they will spend 40 minutes in each area before we finish off with lunch and the opportunity for delegates to spend more time talking to the exhibitors, the Mayflex team and looking at the Hikvision demonstration vehicle.

“As a thank you to all attendees we will be providing them with a Hikvision and Mayflex goody bag and everyone will be entered into a prize draw each day, with one lucky winner going home with a Hikvision 4MP G2 ColorVu Fixed Turret Network Camera and a further prize draw will take place after the both events for a third camera.”

Details and how to book at https://mayflex.com/.