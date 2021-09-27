Johnson Controls has launched Tyco Illustra Pro Gen4 2MP, 4MP and 8MP Edge-AI mini-domes. These latest mini-domes are among IP cameras that offer AI classifications, customisable rules and event notification at the edge, the developers say.

Gopal Paripally, vice president of engineering and technology, Security Products for Johnson Controls, said: “Edge-AI is a critical building block for security eco-systems as our industry evolves from traditional centralised and on-premise processing models to more flexible, powerful and cost-efficient distributed edge and cloud architectures. With the Illustra ProGen 4 cameras, we are focusing on the strategic importance of a solution for our customers, who require a high level of security without disrupting business operations.”

AI aids speed and accuracy in forensic searches, by embedding object classification capabilities on the camera. Events can be narrowed to classes such as a person, car, bus, motorcycle or bicycle. Settings can be adjusted on each camera with a variety of analytic rules that notify the user, when people or objects are detected – for example, if someone crosses a perimeter or is lingering around a restricted area. This automates manual surveillance, and enables video surveillance as a preventive tool, the manufacturer says.



As for install, the products come with an integrated recess mount, QR code and Illustra mobile app configuration and application profiles that automatically adjust the camera’s settings based on the chosen profile. A smart wide dynamic range feature automatically scans the video scene and adjusts contrasting and overall scene balance without operator intervention or maintenance; while a new smart defog feature allows for surveillance to continue even in challenging weather.

The domes come with IR (infra-red) Illumination for images of objects cton be captured at a distance of up to 50 metres, regardless of the lighting, the makers add. Also offered are a range of input/output (IO) options, including micro HDMI and an integrated microphone; and end-to-end video encryption, from camera to video management software, and edge SD Card encryption. The Pro Gen4 cameras are designed so they will not start if the software has been tampered with. Other safeguard controls include an enhanced security mode which forces the use of complex, non-default passwords and encrypted communications.

Visit illustracameras.com.