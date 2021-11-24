Cloud video for maritime operators

Eagle Eye Networks, the US-based cloud video surveillance services company, and TechBinder, a technology company working in human-machine interaction, have announced a partnership. Their aim; to offer to market cloud video surveillance on vessels, for maritime operators to use for their offshore business operations, besides security.

It’s a technology integration of the Eagle Eye Cloud Video Management System (VMS) with TechBinder’s Smart Vessel Optimizer (SVO) platform. Maritime operators use the SVO performance dashboards and analytics tools to gain an overview of how their vessel is performing. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS delivers live video and asset-performance data, whereby the maritime operators can remotely view vessel management and receive real-time reports and notifications.

Satellite and 4G are used for remote viewing of video. Video can also be retained for an extended period on vessels for officials who need to review video while onboard.

Bram van den Boom, Founding Partner, TechBinder, said: “The offshore business has long struggled to gain insights into vessel performance and potential issues when the fleet is at sea. Techbinder’s Smart Vessel Optimizer gathers data and insights, but the platform lacked a true, real-time eye on the vessel. Using the Eagle Eye Open API (application programming interface), we’re able to add innovative cloud video surveillance to our platform, which substantially extends the service we offer.”

Rishi Lodhia, Managing Director of Eagle Eye Networks EMEA, points to advantages of cloud video surveillance versus on-premises systems. He said: “There is virtually no industry for which the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS platform is not able to improve video surveillance and business or operational intelligence. This application shows how video is used not only for security purposes, but also to give color and additional insight to the data gathered from the vessel and transferred to Techbinder’s SVO platform. With the Eagle Eye Open API, the possibilities are endless.”