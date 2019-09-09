Axis Communications, the network video product company, has gained Secure by Default self-certification, as set up by the Surveillance Camera Commissioner (SCC), Tony Porter.

The UK’s SCC launched the scheme at IFSEC 2019 in London in June. To recap, it’s a voluntary set of minimum requirements to ensure that surveillance cameras and components are made in a way that they’re secure by design.

Tony Porter, Surveillance Camera Commissioner for England and Wales, pictured, said: “Congratulations to Axis Communications in self-certifying their products as ‘secure by default’. It has been an enlightening and positive experience working with manufacturers toward a common goal and it’s a genuine first and further requirements will follow over the next couple of years. The certification mark demonstrates to customers and stakeholders alike that the products listed on my website meet the new minimum requirements I expect in terms of cyber-secure surveillance camera products. This is exactly the leadership I expect from a company like Axis.”

Axis’ full range of cameras has been certified including Companion Series, M Series, P Series, Q Series and F Series. As the company says, this means manufacturers, installers and users alike have the best possible assurance that products aren’t vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Steven Kenny, Industry Liaison, Architecture and Engineering at Axis Communications, said: “Security must be at the heart of our shared ambition for a smarter, safer world. It is imperative that every project is approached strategically within specific security standards and frameworks, and implemented with a Secure by Default philosophy. Axis played a part in the development of the new security requirement for surveillance cameras and we welcome it, and also look forward to working with the Surveillance Camera Commissioner to take this to the next level in the future.”

For more about the scheme visit the SCC website.

Separately, Axis has gained Cyber Essentials Plus, the certification scheme operated by the National Cyber Security Centre.