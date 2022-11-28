AVA distribution agreement

Mayflex, the distributor of converged IP security and other products, has signed a distribution agreement with AVA to distribute their cloud-based security platform.

The AVA brand is owned by the Motorola Solutions Company alongside Avigilon, Indigo Vision and Pelco; other brands available from Mayflex. Simon Steer, pictured, Security Director at Mayflex described AVA as a truly innovative cloud solution, “that we feel has huge potential due to the rapid growth of 5G and general improved internet speeds and coverage. With its advanced analytics and ease of install the AVA solution provides a serious alternative to current systems on the market and can also be integrated with legacy cameras so that you can take advantage of the revolutionary AI capabilities, via a hybrid cloud.

“The quality of the AVA cameras is exceptional; they are packed with features and benefits that we know our installer partners will appreciate and provides our customers with the opportunity to earn re-occurring revenue. Security is at the forefront of the system with video being encrypted in transit and at rest ensuring an extremely secure end to end system. They come with built-in AI video and audio analytics, they are easy to install, use and maintain, they have cloud-native deployment and built-in storage, and they are covered by an impressive ten-year warranty.

“Our sales and technical teams have undergone intensive training on the AVA solution, to guide our customers in choosing the right solutions for their requirements. Customers will be able to see the AVA solution in action at the newly created Mayflex MTECH demonstration suite at our HQ in Birmingham, our office in London, as well as the AVA headquarters in London.”