The integration between manufacturer Vanderbilt’s ACT Enterprise access control software, and Hanwha Techwin’s Wisenet WAVE video management software (VMS), means operators can now visually verify access control activity and events, from ACT Enterprise.

ACT Enterprise is a role-based platform for the monitoring and management of ACTpro access control systems; comprising web-enabled door controller interfaces and MiFare and/or DESfire card readers. This integration removes the need for control room operators to use two separate platforms to visually verify access control events. Instead, operators can view live streams or recorded video associated with a door, directly in ACT Enterprise. If, for example, a door has been forced open, an operator can right-click on the event listed in ACT Enterprise, to replay the relevant recorded video as made available by WAVE.

Thanks to an auto-discover feature which enables connected cameras and third-party IP network devices to be addressed and set up in minutes, WAVE lets users monitor high-definition video streams. A virtual PTZ, with a click of the mouse, enables operators to zoom in to see detail. The latest version of WAVE, 4.1, also features push notifications of user-defined alarm events which can be sent to mobile devices. Support for Wisenet AI cameras allows the attributes of classified objects or people to be forensically searched by filtering recorded metadata.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “Wisenet video surveillance and ACT Enterprise systems are increasingly being specified for the same projects. With this in mind, we have worked closely with the Vanderbilt team to ensure our respective solutions seamlessly interact. This is an excellent example of two global market leaders cooperating to ensure our mutual customers are able to efficiently and conveniently obtain maximum value from their investment in a security solution.”

And Michael Moyna, Senior Product Manager at Vanderbilt, added: “This integration makes for a more precise examination of the video system concerning the access control event. It also removes the operator’s need to visit the control room to retrieve the footage, as it can be viewed directly within ACT Enterprise instead. This, of course, delivers an added layer of convenience to the system’s users.”

For all the WAVE integrations visit https://www.hanwha-security.eu/wave-integration-partners/.