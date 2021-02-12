Comelit’s wireless intruder alarm, designed to operate with its inclusive app, allows residents and businesses to not only control their door entry, CCTV and home automation, but also now their intruder alarm.

The Italian security manufacturer has launched Secur Hub, as an intruder alarm natively connected to the Comelit Cloud, which connects to WiFi and LAN. Secur Hub operates a two-way radio link between the control panel and the sensors. It allows up to 16 IP CCTV cameras with HD resolution to connect to the control panel for users to view in live stream mode via the Comelit app, and recording of four cameras on alarm events for visual verification.

Francesca Boeris, Comelit UK Managing Director says: “To maintain and grow our position as the premier security specialist, we are constantly evolving our solutions to present futureproof technology that keep people and their places powered and protected wherever they are, utilising IoT to deliver latest app-friendly solutions.

“We are also conscious of simplifying the installation process to enable more installers the chance to offer this smart technology. Secur Hub’s elegant and functional design extends to all devices that communicate with the control panel and allows the system to be installed quickly. With the support of a built-in intuitive wizard it offers instant peace of mind security.”

Secur Hub does not require ports to be opened on the router, even for the App: for both system management and for viewing any connected CCTV cameras. Via the app, users can set or unset the alarm system check the status or each sensor and organise notifications or view the control panel event log.

Francesca added: “Secur Hub is an exciting innovative launch that really utilises the best of our technology to offer a smart solution with a stylish design that installers have come to expect from Comelit. And when combined with the Comelit App, it presents the perfect solution to the end user.”

Visit: https://www.comelitgroup.com/en-gb/systems/anti-intrusion/secur-hub/.