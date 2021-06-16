Hikvision’s new AX PRO wireless security system is based around a central hub panel which wirelessly connects and controls a range of security products, including passive infra-red (PIR) and PIRCAM detectors, and water, smoke, window, and door sensors. CCTV, intercom and access control systems can also be integrated with the hub panel and managed via software or Hik-ProConnect.

All components incorporate security protocols. The developers say that the system offers users and installers multiple system management options, including control via the Hik-Connect mobile app, and the capability to link to an Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) for monitoring and response.

The product features Hikvision’s Tri-X Technology, IVaaS (Intruder Verification as a Service), and app compatibility. It supports up to 96 wireless devices and features a wireless range of up to 2km, adaptive for almost any premises the makers say. Alongside the panel, Hikvision has developed a range of detectors and peripherals.

As for wireless detection options, the range includes a variety of detectors and sensors to cater for settings, such as combined PIR and Breakglass, and dual technology, besides panic buttons and door contacts. This includes the Wireless PIR-Camera Detector (PIRCAM), which delivers a 12-metre detection range, infra-red LED lighting for night vision, internal memory buffer for snapshots and an 800m wireless protocol range. A PIRCAM model is available in the company’s ColorVu range of cameras, which can provide full colour images in darkness.

With AX PRO, Hikvision introduces the Relay Module and Wall Switch, allowing automation options to be added to the system. Direct control is possible via keyfob, wireless keypad and the Hik-Connect app. Users can also configure automation schedules.

Peripherals

As for peripherals, devices include static and portable panic buttons, while the wireless keypad or ergonomic keyfob provide multiple control options. AX PRO is fully compatible with Hik-ProConnect, which delivers installer configuration and provides sensor and system health monitoring at any time. Installers can also configure AX PRO for monitoring by an ARC.

Hikvision UK & Ireland sales director Gary Harmer says: “The thinking behind AX PRO was that we wanted to harness the best of today’s technology developments and utilise them in a stable, reliable system which would provide protection for homes, businesses and other premises.

“AX PRO offers proven wireless stability, a wide range of world-class products, and ease-of-use for both installers and end users. Because the system is wireless, it can be easily configured and adapted to any application, protecting people and property, preventing intrusion, and sending relevant images and video clips to the user’s app or their Alarm Receiving Centre.

“Installers are also able to integrate CCTV, access and intercoms with AX PRO to create a truly powerful security 360-degree security offering.”