Wavestore has introduced an updated version of its open-platform, Linux-based Video Management Software (VMS). Wavestore v6.18 sees new features including display choices, audio support and more file storage options.

Wavestore is now able to provide up to four video display areas (VDAs) on a single client PC, expanding the video workspace that is available to operators. A right-click on a mouse enables the adding or removal of a VDA, each of which can simultaneously display live and recorded video. Connected cameras can be dragged from a device tree into one or more of the VDAs, with the option to configure Wavestore to auto-save the various displays for future use.

v6.18 adds compatibility with third-party external storage devices, including those which support Network File System (NFS) protocols. Julian Inman, Head of Product Management for Wavestore says: “Wavestore has its own high-performance proprietary data storage system called Large Allocation Storage System (LASS), which enables a host of leading features such as lightning-fast search, HyperRAID™ and EcoStore. However, we appreciate that some end-user clients may wish or need to continue to use existing file systems which use NFS protocols. The new functionality we have introduced in Wavestore v6.18 gives them the freedom to do so.”

Until now, Wavestore has only been able to provide two-way audio communication via suitably featured video surveillance cameras. v6.18 enables the deliver of audio and talkback even if there is no related video available, which is perfect for the growth in use of network speakers. Users can choose to enable the audio input source and talkback independently.