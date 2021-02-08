Given face-to-face trade events during the pandemic are not possible, Dahua Technology has launched a feature-rich virtual experience – the Virtual Innovation Centre (VIC).

That features immersive virtual reality, where visitors are able to walk through a large, spacious pavilion and see Dahua’s latest product and technology. Visitors can select an automatic tour of the entire pavilion to get an overview on what is on offer, with the option of stopping at particular exhibits to drill down to the level of detail they require. Or, visitors can navigate the pavilion at their own pace, stopping off wherever they like.

Users can visit the site around the clock, and there is no limit to the number of times it can be accessed.

Michael Lawrence, Marketing Director for Dahua UK & Ireland, says: “We are thrilled by the launch of our Virtual Innovation Centre, which has been carefully planned and designed to give users the optimum experience from the comfort and safety of their own homes or offices. It is the closest thing visitors can get to a live physical exhibition, but with the addition of a wealth of multimedia and online content.”

Exhibits include: video solutions with AI learning capabilities; a range of temperature monitoring solutions including TMAC, Dahua’s contactless temperature monitoring access control system; smart home and smart retail applications; and video intercoms. There are also areas dedicated to specific vertical applications such as smart transport, safe cities, smart retail and smart banking.

For more details or for a guided tour of the Centre, go to https://virtual-innovation-centre.dahuasecurity.co.uk, call Dahua on 01628 882210 or email [email protected]