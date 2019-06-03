Wavestore, the VMS (video management software) company, has taken on Facit’s video redaction software, Identity Cloak. The aim is to help customers to comply with the privacy strictures of the GDPR, the European Union-wide new rules for data protection.

Enrico Bizzaro, Head of Integrations for Wavestore, says: “Our VMS is extremely user-friendly in terms of helping clients comply with GDPR. Identity Cloak complements the privacy features of our VMS and will ensure our clients are able to achieve maximum benefit from their video surveillance systems, without being in danger of breaching the new regulation.”

Further afield Rise Technologies – specialists in CCTV surveillance, video management and storage solutions – is deploying Facit products in supermarkets in the Middle East. Facit is also working with VMS company Milestone Systems.

Waqas Hassan, Facit Data Systems CEO, pictured, says: “Following our partnership with Avigilon last month, I am pleased to announce that we are working with three more first-rate organisations. In June, we’ll also be appearing at IFSEC with one of our long-standing and valued partners, Hanwha Techwin. It is heartening to have the quality of our video and data analytics products validated by prestige companies and appreciated by their customers. We will continue to add partners when the mutual addition of value is clear.”

About Facit Data Systems

The company offers data and video analytics. Facit’s development team has created a suite of products that help organisations to monitor, count, analyse and manage customers, visitors and staff in high footfall locations, with solutions that operate over CCTV installations. Visit https://facitdatasystems.com.