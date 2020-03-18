The alarm signalling product company CSL has added another variant for Eaton to its CSL Connected range. It’s been extended to include a GSM variant for Eaton. Their GSM variant is now available to order from alarm receiving centres (ARC).

With alarm panel manufacturers, CSL Connected combines CSL’s Critical Connectivity with an alarm panel and the added option of an end-user app. This offers installers monitored signalling, that’s designed to discourage self-monitored systems that bypass ARCs, CSL adds. Click here for the options that CSL has available across the four product variants and six alarm manufacturers: Pyronix, Risco, Honeywell, Orisec and Texecom, besides Eaton.

CSL’s Sales Director, Rob Evans, said: “CSL Connected has been really well received by installers since its launch and to now add another variant for Eaton is great news for the industry. It is part of our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with the latest solutions to support their businesses.”

Visit https://bit.ly/3d9ZXwy.