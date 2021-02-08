CCTV and access control manufacturer Partizan has announced a new UK partnership. Intruder alarm manufacturer Orisec’s ControlPlus app now integrates with Partizan cameras. This means that installers can add cameras to a system without the need for IP address or port forwarding.

Orisec recently upgraded its ControlPlus mobile app to support P2P Cloud integration with Partizan CCTV cameras. Partizan now is the only CCTV brand fully supported by Orisec with native Cloud connectivity. The two brands say that the partnership is a statement of intent to provide the best experience for security systems installers.

The integration means that installers will be able to connect Partizan CCTV cameras to the Orisec app without the time consuming effort of requiring static IP and port forwarding; cameras can now be added by its mac address.

For the end user, the partnership means that they will be able to use a British alarm system from Orisec and Czech CCTV system from Partizan together in one app to check incoming alarm notifications or verify intrusion. The ControlPlus App gives visibility of a system, including camera streaming, allowing total operational control, system event notifications and monitoring from anywhere, any time.

The aim is to enlarge the cooperation between Orisec and Partizan in the near future and provide for all Orisec users the ability to watch play-back and use secured cloud recordings based on the Partizan CCTV Cloud platform.