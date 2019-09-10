Ben Speakman has been appointed UK Country Manager for Hanwha Techwin. Ben, pictured, until recently was Sales Director, UK North for Avigilon. He’s worked within the electronic security industry for over 16 years.

He’ll be reporting to Bob (H.Y.) Hwang Ph.D., Managing Director of Hanwha Techwin Europe, and will be responsible for sales within the highly competitive UK video surveillance market.

Ben said: “I am very happy to have the opportunity to be joining the Hanwha Techwin UK sales team at this exciting time in the company’s development. I will be managing and supporting a highly talented team of sales professionals who have already achieved considerable success. However, I believe there is still much more we can do to consolidate the trust customers have in the Wisenet brand. In doing so, I am confident we will achieve our goal of becoming the UK’s number one video surveillance solutions provider.”

Bob (H.Y.) Hwang Ph.D. said: “We are delighted that Ben is heading up our UK sales team. We are looking forward to benefiting from his sales expertise and leadership skills, which I am certain will be put to very good use as we look to capitalise on our formidable Wisenet range of products and solutions. In particular, Ben shares our passion for building partnerships with distributors and providing the highest possible levels of support to system integrators.”

Ben can be contacted on the phone at 07501 127659 or by email: b.speakman@hanwha.com.