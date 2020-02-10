3xLOGIC, the integrated security product company, has appointed Alex Buckle, pictured, as UK business development manager. Following its launch into the European market last year, Buckle will be building the profile of the company in the UK.

After graduating from Sheffield Hallam University, Buckle entered the security industry in 2015 as sales executive for Dedicated Micros. He took up positions with NetVu and Arkessa, before joining Vista in 2017 as its business development manager, where he remained until joining 3xLOGIC at the end of 2019.

He said: ‘So far my career has given me tremendous insight into the supply chain and the specific needs of end users, consultants and systems integrators. It’s this experience that has allowed me to develop an excellent level of commercial awareness and understanding, and I intend using these attributes to create new opportunities in line with 3xLOGIC’s strategic growth plan. I was attracted to this position due to 3xLOGIC’s integration of CCTV & Access Control coupled with its business intelligence platform allowing customers to take enormous amounts of data and turn it into actionable information. This role gives me a massive opportunity to help organisations across the UK drive operational improvement from data in new and exciting ways.’

Offering server, artificial intelligence, internet of things and cloud based technology for over 15 years, US based 3xLOGIC integrates access control, video surveillance and video management systems. Buckle is tasked with promoting the solutions.

Gary Rowden, 3xLOGIC’s vice president commercial sales, added: ‘I’m delighted that Alex has joined us and his extensive skills, knowledge and experience will help us rapidly expand our presence in the UK. We have an enviable track record in redefining what’s possible with security technology and our success in the highly competitive US market is testament to our ability to stay one step ahead of our competition. I’m already enjoying working with Alex to replicate this level of success over here and establish 3xLOGIC as the security solutions provider of choice.’

